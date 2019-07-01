Father of boy who died in hot car arrested for marijuana possession

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The father of a Dothan toddler who died in a hot car on Friday faces marijuana charges.
36-year old Robert Patrick King’s arrest came a few hours after the discovery of his son’s body inside a family car parked at his home. Officers say they found the illegal drug in King's home.
Investigators believe two-year-old Castiel King climbed into that Mazda about 3:15 Friday afternoon and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
“This incident is absolutely tragic. There are no words to express how tragic this is for everyone (including) the family, the officers that responded, fire medics, doctors and nurses,” Dothan Police Captain Will Benny told WTVY.
On Monday afternoon, police recreated the scene. With similar weather as Friday, they placed a thermometer in the car about the same time as the toddler climbed in it. The temperature quickly soared to over 100 degrees.
Investigators also flew a drone around the King’s home on Lace Drive, in East Dothan. The video could be used in court, if necessary.
Benny said it is too early to speculate if Robert King and his wife will be charged in their son’s death.
