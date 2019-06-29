Final Iron Bowl Perfect Attendance Club member dies at 93

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -For Al Jones, there were certain absolutes. One, he loved Alabama football. Two, he loved any Auburn opponent.
Jones, a World War II-era Air Force pilot and 1950 Alabama graduate who attended every Iron Bowl from 1948 to 2017, died Thursday at his home in Decatur. He was 93, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, followed by a memorial service at 2:30.
“He was probably the most loyal and fierce Alabama fan to ever walk the streets of Decatur,” said Bill Wyker, who played golf with Jones for 50 years and was his golf partner for 12 years.
Jones was the last living member of the the Iron Bowl Perfect Attendance Club, a group that had about 50 or 60 members when it was formed by Oakley Melton, of Montgomery.
The club included people who attended every Iron Bowl beginning in 1948 when Alabama and Auburn started playing each other again following a 41-year break.
Jones attended 70 straight Iron Bowls, his last coming in 2017.
“Al was a great friend of the family and outstanding supporter of the University of Alabama,” said Britt Sexton, who was in Tuscaloosa when the university in 2014 recognized Jones for his attendance record at consecutive Iron Bowls.
Although stories of his life are not always about football, they somehow always seem to have a path through the Crimson Tide.
Wyker smiles and laughs when he tells a story about the only time he remembers Jones attending a soccer game. It was in 1996 when the Summer Olympics games were in Atlanta and Olympic officials farmed out some of the soccer games to neighboring states.
Legion Field in Birmingham hosted some of the soccer games. Jones and one of his friends, the late L.W. Johnson, decided to take their wives to the soccer game.
“Al was bored out of his head, mainly because he didn’t know anything about soccer,” Wyker said. “But he knew about Legion Field, because this is where Alabama played its big football games.”
The soccer match was far from being over when Jones tapped a man sitting in front of him on the shoulder. Wyker said the man and his wife were from Connecticut. As he was known to do, Jones started talking Alabama football.
“You know you’re on hallowed ground,” he said to the man, according to Wyker. Jones reminded them that most of Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant’s big wins came at Legion Field.
Wyker said the Connecticut couple told Jones they were Alabama fans.
“L.W. was as rabid an Auburn fan as Jones was an Alabama fan,” Wyker said.
Not to be outdone, L.W. Johnson looked at the couple and said: “Y’all know Shug Jordan had a lot of big wins here, too,” he said, referring to the legendary Auburn head football coach.
The Connecticut man looked at his wife and said: “I don’t believe we ever heard of him.”
“Al had more fun telling this story than any I ever heard from him,” Wyker said.
Dr. Loyd Nix, starting quarterback for Auburn’s 1957 national championship team, said Jones could take teasing as well as dish it out.
“If he was coming, you knew something about Alabama football was coming with him,” he said. “We played golf together and we got at each other."
Nix called Jones “a good Alabama fan” who was a loyal fan and friend.
“You didn’t think this would ever happen,” he said about Jones’ death. “He was a great guy, a great golfer and I thought he was bulletproof.”
In 2014, Calvin Brown, a 1976 Decatur High graduate who is currently director of alumni affairs at the University of Alabama, presented Jones with a football in Bryant-Denny Stadium that recognized his consecutive streak of attending Iron Bowls.
He said under Jones’ tough exterior was a soft heart.
“He teared up,” Brown said about Jones when his name was called over the intercom with more than 100,000 fans watching. “He was an incredible Alabama fan.”
Barrett Shelton Jr., former publisher of The Decatur Daily and Jones’ nephew, attended more than Iron Bowl games with Jones.
No matter the game, he said their radio routine was the same.
“Al always wanted to find the Auburn game on the radio,” Shelton said. “If Auburn was losing, he would listen. If they were winning, the radio went off.”
Shelton chuckled as he recalled more stories about his uncle — some unrelated to football.
Jones was known for his pranks at friends' weddings, especially for expressing his opposition when the pastor asked if anyone had an objection to the couple's marriage. Shelton also talked about Jones’ giving heart and remembered a day when his uncle offered to pay for a doctor's visit for a neighborhood child with a finger infection.
There was another time when Johnson, an engineer in Decatur, was in an accident and hospitalized for an extended period. The family had one vehicle, so Jones raised the money to purchase a vehicle for Johnson’s wife, Shelton said.
But most of the memories revolve around football, specifically Alabama football and the Iron Bowl.
Shelton attended the famous “Kick Six” game in 2013 at Jordan Hare Stadium with Jones, when Auburn returned a missed field goal in a game that likely cost Alabama a chance to win a third straight national championship.
Jones calmly looked at Shelton as Auburn fans stormed the field and said: “Let’s go.”
“It normally took us about 90 minutes to two hours to make it back to Montgomery from Auburn,” Shelton said. “We were there in 30 to 45 minutes. Al didn’t want to hang around.”
The memory of the game did not fade quickly for Jones. Asked about it two years later by a reporter tracking his attendance record, he was blunt.
“I still hate that damn Kick Six,” Jones said.
Jones, who attended Georgia Tech and The University of Alabama, graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Capstone in 1950.
Shelton didn’t hesitate when asked about Jones’ favorite Alabama game.
“Every one that Alabama won,” he said.
Responding to a question about his Iron Bowl streak in 2016, Jones said: “Just when those red jerseys come out on the field, it gives me a feeling inside that I’m thankful for, that I’ve had all my life. It’s sort of like when you’re singing the national anthem, when you see the flag flying.”
