Montgomery’s namesake ship, USS Montgomery arrives in Philippines

By MC1 Greg Johnson, CLWP Public Affairs
DAVAO CITY, Philippines - The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) arrived in Davao City, June 29, for the ship’s first port visit to the Philippines during her first deployment.
Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, stressed the importance of the U.S.-Philippine partnership.
"Our navies, just like our nations, have a long history of cooperation and partnership based on mutual trust, respect and decades of friendship," said Tynch. "Every port visit and exercise we complete together continues to strengthen maritime security and regional stability."
During the port visit, Montgomery will host local military and civic leaders.
Montgomery’s commanding officer (Blue Crew) Cmdr. Edward A. Rosso said it is an honor to have the opportunity to visit one of the U.S.’s longest-standing allies in the Indo-Pacific region.
“My crew and I are very much looking forward to visiting Davao City,” said Rosso. “Port visits allow us to demonstrate our commitment to maritime security in the region, while strengthening relationships with our friends, partners and allies.”
Fast, agile and mission-focused, littoral combat ships are designed to operate in near-shore environments and employ modular mission packages that can be configured for surface warfare, mine countermeasures or anti-submarine warfare.
The U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability and prevent conflict.
Republished from the Navy Office of Community Outreach
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.