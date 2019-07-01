More men taking ‘active surveillance’ approach to prostate cancer

(NBC) - More and more men with early stage prostate cancer are turning to a new treatment approach called 'active surveillance.’
NBC News’ Hallie Pilot talked to a doctor and a patient to learn how the treatment can delay surgery and radiation.
Doctor Neal Shore has investigated more than 300 clinical trials and says active surveillance and immunotherapy could be perfect for some men.
“Who have been diagnosed with localized prostate cancer who don’t have a very aggressive form of it," Shore, a urologist, said.
He says historically, in cases of prostate cancer, urologists and oncologists have encouraged prostate removal or radiation. Dr. Shore says both options can have negative impacts on sexual and urinary function, so that’s where active surveillance comes in.
“We monitor their PSA blood test. We monitor their prostate exam. We monitor their symptoms,” Shore explained.
And using immunotherapy, typically given to advanced stage cancer patients, but in this approach, its given early on, intravenously on an outpatient basis.
“It’s taking personalized cells from the patient, stimulating them in such a way in a laboratory and giving them back to better recognize cancer cells and to fight them,” Dr. Shore explained.
Then, doctors do follow up biopsies and blood tests to make sure the disease doesn’t change or grow.
“In an ideal world the disease is cleared, and stays low grade and low risk,” Dr. Shore went on.
Raymond is an active surveillance patient in a clinical trial who says joining the study was an easy decision.
“It enabled me to actively participate in cancer research," he said. "I was able to turn a negative situation in my life into something positive.”
He gets a blood test every six months and a biopsy every year to make sure his cancer is under control.
For himself, and for men everywhere, “I’ve got two sons and God forbid 30-40 years from now they’re diagnosed with prostate cancer, I want their doctor to be able to tell them that studies like this that we do today mean they have nothing to worry about in the future.”
Dr. Shore is the principal investigator for the study and says he needs as many men as possible to enroll as soon as possible. He says 40 percent of men diagnosed are candidates, so if you think that’s you, visit www.proventstudy.com.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.