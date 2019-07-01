Movie Mondays return to Riverwalk Amphitheater

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Movie Mondays are back in downtown Montgomery.
For more than 10 years, the City of Montgomery has welcomed families to Riverwalk amphitheater every Monday in July to enjoy a movie under the stars! Just bring a blanket, some chairs, and maybe even a picnic.
Here's a look at the movies playing this month:
- July 1st – Lion King
- July 8th – Ready Player One
- July 15th – Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
- July 22nd – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
All movies will start at dusk.
Movie Monday is a free event. Food vendors will be set up along the riverfront.
