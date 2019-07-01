Movie Mondays return to Riverwalk Amphitheater

Movie Mondays return to Riverwalk Amphitheater
Movie Mondays (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis | July 1, 2019 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 5:58 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Movie Mondays are back in downtown Montgomery.

For more than 10 years, the City of Montgomery has welcomed families to Riverwalk amphitheater every Monday in July to enjoy a movie under the stars! Just bring a blanket, some chairs, and maybe even a picnic.

Here's a look at the movies playing this month:

  • July 1st – Lion King
  • July 8th – Ready Player One
  • July 15th – Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
  • July 22nd – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

All movies will start at dusk.

Movie Monday is a free event. Food vendors will be set up along the riverfront.

