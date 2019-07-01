MPD: Celebratory gunfire could land you in jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Celebratory gunfire could land you in jail. That's the message from the Montgomery Police Department as officers gear up for the Fourth of July.
The holiday will be the first real test of the city’s newly amended celebratory gunfire ordinance. The change was prompted following public outcry over excessive gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Montgomery Police say they are ready.
“We will increase manpower for the July 4th holiday," said Sgt. Jarrett Williams. “We are also going to employ our Star Center. We will have officers manning the real time crime center, which will increase our numbers alone, watching cameras. That will be a huge asset to the officers on the street.”
MPD's holiday detail will focus on key parts of the city that reported the largest number of gunfire-related calls during the holiday in 2018.
The ordinance requires officers to witness the celebratory gunfire to make an arrest, which could be difficult to enforce.
“It’s just as frustrating for us as it is the public, but we have to follow the procedures,” he explained.
In addition to scheduling more officers for Thursday, those in other divisions will be pulled over to patrol to staff this detail.
“With the extra manpower on the streets hopefully the citizens will at least see the officers riding around hopefully the officers alone will prevent some of it,” Williams said of the gunfire.
In a year with marked gun thefts from locked and unlocked cars, celebratory gunfire remains a chief concern.
“It’s dangerous,” he said. “It’s not just shooting a gun into the air. You’re shooting a gun into the air, and the bullet has to come down.”
A conviction carries a criminal penalty of a week in jail and a $100 fee.
MPD also issued a reminder that fireworks are illegal in the city and encourages residents to enjoy the Montgomery Independence Day Celebration at Blount Cultural Park on Wednesday.
There will be music, food and beverage vendors and fireworks. The event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
