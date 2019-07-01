3 wounded in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people are recovering after a shooting early Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Hicks, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Sussex Drive around 2:27 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they found two men had been shot; one with life threatening injuries and another in serious condition.
A third person was located in the 4300 block of Rainbow Drive, Hicks says. That person had non-life threatening injuries.
All three victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Hicks says the shooting remains under investigation and no additional details are available at this time.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.