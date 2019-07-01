Suspect was out on bond during Montgomery shooting, police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a suspect charged in a shooting that led to a police chase and crash Friday in Montgomery.
Court records show the suspect has a history of criminal charges involving guns.
According to court documents, Michael Miller, 27, is charged with attempting to elude and assault first degree in the shooting and subsequent police chase Friday.
Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams says officers were called to the 1900 block of Stokes Street around 2 p.m. after a call that someone had been shot. As they were arriving, officers saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene. After a brief pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree, and he was taken into custody.
Court documents and police have identified Miller as the suspect. Miller was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $50,000 combined bond.
The arrest affidavit says the shooting happened after an argument between Miller and the shooting victim. The victim reportedly told officers Miller came to his home to return property and that is when an argument started. During the argument, Miller allegedly shot the victim in the right middle and ring finger, leaving the ring finger hanging by the skin and taking the tip of the middle finger completely off.
Miller was out on bond for attempted murder at the time of his arrest on Friday, according to court records. Investigators say Miller shot a man nine times in 2016. The victim narrowly survived.
Friday, Judge Greg Griffin revoked Miller’s bond for attempted murder pending a bond revocation hearing that will be set this week.
Court documents show a trial date for the attempted murder charge has been set for July 22.
At the time of Miller’s attempted murder arrest in 2016, he was out on bond for a murder that occurred in 2014. That charge was later no billed by a grand jury. A grand jury did not return an indictment in that case after deciding there wasn’t enough evidence against Miller.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.