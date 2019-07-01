Welcome to July!

July begins with a round of increasing heat across the region. Parly cloudy skies will carry temperatures into the middle 90s this afternoon, supporting heat index values of 100-105.
Thankfully, it's not a completely dry forecast. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in that heat, providing briefly heavy downpours for some. Coverage is not overwhelming, but there will be enough that pops to give most of you a reasonable chance at some relief.
The rest of the week through the 4th looks very similar. Middle 90s highs with heat index up to 105 degrees at times. Outside of a few storms, the workweek is rather quiet.
