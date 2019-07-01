West Alabama private school closing its doors

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Marengo Academy, a private school that has taught students from daycare to 12th grade in Marengo County, is closing its doors.
The school, according to its website, promoted and supported Christian values, and was a member of the Alabama Independent School Association. Michael McLendon, executive director of AISA, said head of school David Akins told him Thursday that the foundation voted to close the school.
On Friday, McLendon said a member of the board of directors confirmed the closure. He said the closure is a result of declining enrollment over recent years.
