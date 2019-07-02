BBB: Tips to avoid summer job scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are still a lot of folks out there looking for summer jobs. But before you apply you need to do a little research, or that new job offer could be a scam.
“We continue to get calls from people all over Alabama who’ve been taken in by employment scams,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.
It usually starts with a job posting along the side of the road or on social media. You may even get a text or email from an “employer” who saw your resume and wants to offer you a job. A lot of these job offers are scams.
“They were all work at home jobs. They all paid very well for not much work. They were all found on the website Linked In.” Smitherman said.
Scammers are always looking for ways to get ahold of your personal information. Sometimes they will tell you, you’ve been hired and they need your bank account information for direct deposit. Another red flag is when the company asks you for money up front.
“If they want to hire you without an interview, that’s strange. If they want to hire you and then you have to pay them for training materials or notebooks, that’s also a red flag." Smitherman said.
We checked in with the Alabama Department of Labor, they have some similar warnings. They say legitimate employers will never ask you to send them money or pay anything up front. Also, be especially aware of an employer that asks for pre-paid cards. The Alabama Department of Labor JobLink has more helpful tips.
Better Business Bureau officials say you also need to watch out for over payments. If a company says it paid you too much and you need to wire them some money back, be careful, it’s likely a scam. You can also use the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker to look up companies that you’re curious about.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.