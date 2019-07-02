Blood donations critically needed during holiday week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donations ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
“To put it simply, with more people on the road and travelling, there are less people donating and more people in accidents who end up needing blood,” said Ashley Fondren with the American Red Cross.
Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, Fondren said.
A blood drive is being held Tuesday until 6 p.m. in the food court of Eastdale Mall in Montgomery.
Donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and complimentary snacks and drinks.
