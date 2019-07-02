Crash with overturned vehicle closes Hwy. 231 SB at Hwy. 82 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation says an overturned vehicle has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231, or Troy Highway, at U.S. Highway 82 in Montgomery County. That’s at the 105.9 mile post.
Details are limited, but the Pike Road Fire Department said it is assisting Rolling Hill Volunteer Fire Department will a multi-vehicle crash at that location.
“Please seek an alternate route if possible,” PRFD Capt. David Hughes said in a social media post. "If you must approach this area, please do so with caution.
No details are available at this moment on the cause of the crash or any injuries.
