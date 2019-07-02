Crews locate body of 6-year-old boy who fell into Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews in Columbus have located the body of a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Chattahoochee River.
Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says a 6-year-old boy fell into the river after standing on some rocks at approximately 7:00 p.m. on June 30.
The boy’s body was found between eight to ten miles south of the place where he initially fell into the river.
As the waters grew dark after the sun went down on Sunday evening, the waters became too dangerous for divers who had to suspend the search for the evening. Crews resumed the search over the next two days, finding him early Tuesday morning, July 2.
The boy’s identity has not been released.
