Fireworks banned in Montgomery city limits, violators could face fine and jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to buy, sell, or shoot fireworks, you’ll have to do it outside the Montgomery city limits. It’s nothing new, but still some chose to ignore the ban.
“It never fails this time of year we have a few calls around the Fourth of July where people are not obeying the law that are in place and using fireworks within the city limits,” stated Capt. Jason Cupps with the Montgomery Fire Department. “It usually results in some sort of personal injury or property damage.”
Cupps urges residents to leave this job to the professionals.
“There are a lot of good professional shows that have been licensed and permitted that are going on. You can take your family to see those," he stated.
Montgomery firefighters who are certified to mitigate dangers that arise during professional fireworks shows will be ready to respond, which is another layer of safety that residents don’t have at home.
The Consumer Protection Safety Commission reports around 9,100 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2018 - 35 percent were children.
“A lot of things can result in very bad injuries, even a sparkler burns at more than 1,000 degrees," explained Cupps.
As for potential property damage, dry weather conditions also pose an increased risk.
“Just yesterday, without the fireworks being involved, we had a couple of grass fires here,” Cupps said.
It’s another reason why the city is taking a hard line on fireworks this holiday. Violating the ordinance could cost you $500 and jail time.
Other fire-related dangers can quickly crop up during your Fourth of July celebrations. Cupps reminds residents to move grills at least fifteen feet away from buildings and avoid grilling under any covered porch or awning.
“You may think it’s high enough, but radiant heat travels up and it could quickly ignite an awning or overhang,” he said.
He encourages those with propane grills to check the hoses before you begin cooking.
“You can spray a little soap and water on the hose, if it’s bubbling there’s a leak and you need to replace that hose," Cupps said.
