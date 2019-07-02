Former state senator, wife file suit against City of Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Selma, its police chief, and a number of police officers.
Sanders spoke Tuesday, almost a year after the arrest of his wife and law partner, Faya Rose Toure.
Police say an officer witnessed her removing political campaign signs and charged her with theft. Sanders filed suit, saying they have yet to be given access to alleged video or other evidence regarding the incident.
Sanders is suing on 12 grounds including for false arrest, false imprisonment, assault, battery, negligence, invasion of privacy, abuse of the legal process and defamation.
Sanders said he and his wife have pushed for a trial but have not received one. They’re seeking $1 million for compensatory damages and $3 million for punitive damages.
Selma’s mayor, Darrio Melton, said his office has not received the lawsuit so he couldn’t comment on it.
