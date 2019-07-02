Gov. Ivey offers $5000 reward for info on Dallas County unsolved murder

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is offering an reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a Selma unsolved murder case.
According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, Ivey is offering a reward of $5,000 in the unsolved murder case of 42-year-old Jermaine Sanders.
Sanders was found shot inside his vehicle on Sept. 22. He died shortly after.
In her proclamation, Ivey said there are no suspects and “every effort should be made to apprehend and convict the perpetrator or perpetrators.”
The proclamation says private citizens who are not members or employees of any governmental law enforcement agency or their relatives are eligible for the reward.
The DA’s office says it hopes the reward will aid in the pursuit of justice for this victim.
