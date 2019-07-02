Gov. Kay Ivey, ADECA continue to prepare for 2020 Census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has partnered with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to ensure every Alabamian is represented during the upcoming 2020 Census.
“The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future, so it is critical that we do everything we can to educate all of our residents about the importance of participation and motivate them to complete and submit their census forms in March and April 2020,” Ivey said.
ADECA has been working for months to lead the Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Initiative.
They have issued a Request for Information from the public, which they will use to help determine how to allocate $1 million of grants to help with grassroots outreach efforts, specifically in hard-to-count areas.
According to the governor’s office, Alabama’s goal is to obtain high participation in every Alabama community, municipality and county.
“Efforts by local and grassroots organizations will be critical to his goal, and I am pleased that the Legislature allocated funds to assist these efforts,” Ivey said. “I invite your input as we take the first step toward success of this grant program.”
They will accept public comments about the grant program until 5 p.m. on July 12.
“Local and community leaders are trusted voices that will ultimately lead to a successful 2020 Census for Alabama, and we need to hear your voices as we design this grant program,” said Kenneth Boswell, ADECA director and chairman of the Alabama Counts 2020 Census Committee.
It is very important for all Alabamians to participate in the census. The census data is used to determine funding from federal programs.
More importantly, it is also used to determine the number of seats in the U.S. Congress, and many projections currently have Alabama at risk of losing one of its seven congressional seats according to the governor’s office.
More information about Alabama Counts and the 2020 Census is available at: www.census.alabama.gov.
