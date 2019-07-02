Man arrested on Prattville child sex abuse charges

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony sexual abuse of a child, according to court documents in Autauga County.
George Lamar Sanders, 24, was arrested Monday and taken to the Autauga County Jail where he was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
According to court documents, after the child was abused, Sanders allegedly threatened to hurt the victim if any of what he’d done was revealed.
The crime is said to have happened June 27 at a residence in Prattville.
Initial court documents indicated just one charge against Sanders and a bond of $10,000. However, documents dated as of Tuesday show he is facing three counts, and bond was increased to $90,000 in the case.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.