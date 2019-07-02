$1 million consolidated bond set for man charged with drug trafficking

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic stop in Dallas County led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.
According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Vincent Dillow is charged with drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1 million consolidated.
Jackson said the arrest happened after Dallas County sheriff’s deputies pulled Dillow over for a switched tag. They reportedly found 28.6 grams of meth, a gun, and two glass pipes.
Dillow’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.
