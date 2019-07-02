$1 million consolidated bond set for man charged with drug trafficking

Vincent Dillow is charged with drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1 million consolidated. (Source: Dallas County District Attorney)
By WSFA Staff | July 1, 2019 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 9:15 PM

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A traffic stop in Dallas County led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Vincent Dillow is charged with drug trafficking, certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1 million consolidated.

Jackson said the arrest happened after Dallas County sheriff’s deputies pulled Dillow over for a switched tag. They reportedly found 28.6 grams of meth, a gun, and two glass pipes.

Dillow’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.

