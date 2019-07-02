Montgomery woman charged with rape of teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been charged after court documents say she had sex with a teen.
Shakaira Harris, 20, is charged with rape second degree.
According to an arrest affidavit, the charge is related to an incident which happened between June and July in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue. Harris allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old victim.
The affidavit shows the incident happened at the same apartment complex where Harris resides.
Harris was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
Details about the situation have not been released. We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.
