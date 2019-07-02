Pike Road Arts Center opens as town’s new home for the arts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road has a new home for the arts! The Pike Road Arts Center, Home of the Water House Gallery is officially open.
The center is ready for visitors and will be open in July and August on Saturday’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The center’s first exhibit, “Magic of America!” is already on display. The Magic of America! Art Show will be open on the Fourth of July. There will also be two receptions for the show on August 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voting for the People’s Choice Award award will be held on Aug. 1 and winners will be announced on the 31st.
The Pike Road Arts Center, located at 944 Wallahatchie Road, provides designated space for classes, workshops, art shows, and more. It is a product of the Pike Road Arts Council, a volunteer-led committee created to showcase the talent in the community and bring a greater overall appreciation of the arts.
