Pike Road Arts Center opens as town’s new home for the arts

The center’s first exhibit, “Magic of America!” is already on display. The Magic of America! Art Show will be open on the Fourth of July. There will also be two receptions for the show on August 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voting for the People’s Choice Award award will be held on Aug. 1 and winners will be announced on the 31st.