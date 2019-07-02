Police: Man injured after Monday night shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the intersection of Randolph Street and Court Street after a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot.
Williams says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No one has been arrested for the shooting at this time.
