Police: Man injured after Monday night shooting in Montgomery
Court Street Shooting (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 2, 2019 at 6:46 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:46 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night.

According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the intersection of Randolph Street and Court Street after a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Williams says the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested for the shooting at this time.

