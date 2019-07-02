South Ala. man gets federal prison time for firing on officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison for shooting at police officers during an early January arrest attempt.
Jaccarlus Montrail Dawsey, 18, of Kinsey, was sentenced Tuesday, according to U.S Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, Louis Franklin, Sr., as well as U.S. Marshall Jessee Seroyer.
He pleaded guilty on March 26 to assaulting federal officers and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
The federal case began when the United States Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force started helping the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in their efforts to find Dawsey, who was wanted on multiple state charges including assault and robbery.
On Jan. 4, Task Force Officers with the GCRFTF, including members from the U.S. Marshals Service, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County District Attorney’s Office, Dothan Police Department, and Covington County Sheriff’s Office, found Dawsey in Dothan.
When the Task Force Officers approached him, Dawsey fled and fired at them multiple times as they pursued, Franklin and Seroyer stated in a sentencing news release. No one was struck during the gunfire, and Dawsey was ultimately arrested.
After serving his 12 years sentence in the federal prison system, where there is no parole, Dawsey will face a 5-year period of supervised release.
Dawsey is still facing state charges.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.