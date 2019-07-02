Tallassee police looking for robbery suspects

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department needs help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station after midnight on April 12.
According to Crimestoppers, the two suspects entered the gas station, demanded money and then jumped behind the registers to grab the money before escaping on foot.
Both suspects were wearing bandannas to cover their faces and beanies on their heads.
The suspect wearing the black T-shirt was armed with a handgun. The suspect in the black jacket did not appear to be armed.
No one was injured at the scene of the crime.
Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
