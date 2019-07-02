Tallassee police looking for robbery suspects

Tallassee police looking for robbery suspects
The two suspects wanted for a robbery in Tallassee on April 12. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | July 2, 2019 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:41 PM

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department needs help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station after midnight on April 12.

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

According to Crimestoppers, the two suspects entered the gas station, demanded money and then jumped behind the registers to grab the money before escaping on foot.

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Both suspects were wearing bandannas to cover their faces and beanies on their heads.

The suspect wearing the black T-shirt was armed with a handgun. The suspect in the black jacket did not appear to be armed.

No one was injured at the scene of the crime.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, immediately contact the police or CrimeStoppers on Facebook, online or at 215-7867.

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.