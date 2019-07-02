Toasty Tuesday

Heat continues to build across the area Tuesday, following up on an already very hot Monday. Parly cloudy skies get temperatures cranking into the middle and even upper 90s this afternoon with limited coverage of showers and storms. Rain chances are running around 30%. Heat index values should surge between 100-105.
The pattern remains locked in for the next several days. As a general rule, highs in the middle 90s, heat index values between 100-105 degrees and isolated mainly afternoon showers and storms will get you by through the weekend. Local fireworks displays will enjoy good odds of no issues with only a few leftover storms remaining by the time night falls. No major washout issues are expected.
