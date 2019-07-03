Arrest made after girl shot inside vehicle, says Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting into a vehicle, striking a juvenile in the process.
Ka’Darius McShan, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The incident happened on June 29 around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Raintree Drive and Kelly Circle.
Police said their investigation found that McShan and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute when he allegedly pulled a gun and fired it, striking a juvenile female and causing damage to the vehicle. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Task Force found McShane Wednesday.
He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond totaling $45,000.
