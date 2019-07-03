Canada geese a nuisance, health concern across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The steady and increasing population of Canada geese is creating problems across the state.
While the geese are pretty to look at, wildlife experts say the geese can cause human health issues.
“Geese can be a problem because in the summertime they can concentrate because they are nesting,” said Seth Maddox, migratory bird coordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “This time of year, they are concentrated on these larger lakes and manicured landscaping is to their liking.”
When they concentrate in these areas, experts say they leave a lot of droppings. A goose can average a pound of droppings a day and that can carry a lot of diseases. The department gets calls every day about the issue.
It’s estimated there are now well over a million birds along the Mississippi Flyaway, a bird migration route along the Mississippi River up to Canada. Contrary to popular belief, however, these geese are non-migratory.
Back in the early 20th century, geese numbers were down because of over harvesting and lack of habitat. In the 60’s wildlife experts found a giant Canada goose, which is what we have in Alabama, and started a breeding program.
Now, flash forward nearly 60 years, the birds are causing problems for airports, traffic, golf courses and neighborhoods.
“The birds are protected under the Migratory Game Bird Act. They cannot be legally moved. If they were, they would just fly back.” Marianne Hudson with ADCNR says. “In addition, relocating a problem to another area does not solve the problem, it simply moves it to become someone else’s problem.”
This time of year, the geese are molting and are unable to disperse, experts say. However, the state is permitted by the US Fish and Wildlife service to issue depredation permits to euthanize the birds when they are a threat to human health.
In larger cases where the situation is unsafe to issue a permit, the USDA Wildlife Services and Wildlife Services handles the problem. That’s what recently happened in The Waters neighborhood in Pike Road. A health concern prompted the home owners association to ask for help. Almost 150 geese were removed and “humanely euthanized.”
Officials say other neighborhoods and communities across the state have used the department’s removal services.
Recently in Fairhope, so many of the geese showed up along the beaches and parks the city was forced to purchase 24 new strobe lights to scare them away.
There is a hunting season for Canada geese in Alabama in several months in the fall and winter. Outside of the season, permits must be obtained for necessary removal measures to remedy issues.
Experts say residents can let their grass get a little tall, which discourages geese from grazing. You can also try loud noises and things like windmills, but you have to move them regularly because the birds catch on.
