Coosa County sheriff addresses inmate rape allegations in county jail

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Capital murder suspect LaToni Daniel’s allegations of getting raped in the Coosa County Jail turned out to be a lie.
“Allegations that Daniel was raped while in the Coosa County Jail are completely untrue," said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell.
The revelations came to light after authorities transferred Daniel to another county jail for reportedly beating up an elderly inmate.
“Other inmates in the Coosa County Jail came forward and notified us," said Howell.
Howell declined to take questions after the press conference Wednesday afternoon but said a thorough investigation by local, state and federal agencies revealed the sex between Daniel and a fellow male inmate was consensual. The motive?
“It was learned Daniel conspired to become pregnant so she may gain leniency in her criminal case, specifically she might be given a bond on her capital murder case," said Howell.
“The law says that an inmate in custody cannot have sex in this state. Whether intentional or not, our client’s position is she never gave consent and she was raped," said LaToni Daniel’s Montgomery attorney Mickey McDermott.
Daniel and her former boyfriend face capital murder charges in connection with the alleged December 2017 murder of 87-year-old Virgil Chandler of Goodwater. Chandler was a war veteran. Investigators said Chandler was murdered during a robbery.
“Let’s not forget who the real victim here is and the hero. They are the same person," said Coosa County Assistant District Attorney Joe Hickley. “Virgil Chandler was man who simply went to a local grocery store to buy groceries for his family."
Daniel delivered a healthy baby boy in late May and is now back in the Coosa County Jail.
McDermott is only representing Daniel in the jail pregnancy case, not the criminal aspect of the investigation. McDermott says they plan to sue for child support against the sheriff’s office and the county. Daniel previously served in the Alabama Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge. Chandler served during the Korean War.
The baby boy is now living with Daniel’s relatives.
