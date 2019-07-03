Family-owned furniture store closing after 30 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chambers Furniture is closing and holding an everything must go sale.
According to the store’s Facebook page, Chambers Furniture is putting out new items found while cleaning up the warehouse. Everything has been marked down up to 50 percent.
Chambers Furniture, located on Troy Highway, is a family-owned business and has been open in Montgomery for 30 years. The business is closing because the owners are retiring, the store confirmed.
The sale will run through Labor Day.
