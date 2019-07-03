Former ASU volleyball captain named SWAC Woman of the Year

“If there’s anything I’ve learned during my experience as a student-athlete, it’s that true leadership is more about inspiring others to not only meet your level, but also helping them believe that they can eventually surpass the example you set for them,” said Martin. “Thanks to the priceless moments and opportunities provided to me by Alabama State University, I know that I have a story to tell, and it will inspire young women - some who may have little hope as I once did.”