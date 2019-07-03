Former ASU volleyball captain named SWAC Woman of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Candace Martin has accomplished a lot on the court during her four years at Alabama State: four-time SWAC Champion, SWAC All-Tournament team as a junior, SWAC Co-Player of the Year as a senior, named to the conference team in each of her last two years, named captain of the team and four trips to the NCAA tournament.
She’s also accomplished a lot off the court: named to the SWAC All-Academic Team each year and volunteered around at several organizations in Montgomery.
She can now add “SWAC Woman of the Year” to that long list of accomplishments.
“Candace is the epitome of what our student-athletes at Alabama State are and the approach we take every day with them on our campus,” said Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams. “She has worked extremely hard to get to where she is at, and this award is a tremendous honor for her."
Martin earned an NCAA Post Graduate internship beginning this summer and running through 2020. She has also interned in previous years with NFL Careers in Football Forum, the United States Olympic Committee, and Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development.
“If there’s anything I’ve learned during my experience as a student-athlete, it’s that true leadership is more about inspiring others to not only meet your level, but also helping them believe that they can eventually surpass the example you set for them,” said Martin. “Thanks to the priceless moments and opportunities provided to me by Alabama State University, I know that I have a story to tell, and it will inspire young women - some who may have little hope as I once did.”
Martin is not up for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
