Samson officers released from hospital after chasing a stolen car

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Samson Police officers were hospitalized after chasing a stolen car.
The driver of the stolen vehicle rammed into several police cars before he was arrested.
"Yeah it's just a normal day, and then it goes from zero to wild," said David Danley.
Danley was driving through Glendale, Florida, on his way home from work when a car started driving all over the road in front of him.
He saw a Facebook post earlier Tuesday morning about a stolen car that looked an awful lot like the one he was behind.
Danley said, "So I called 9-1-1 and kept them online to let them know his whereabouts. He had pulled off road. Every time I saw him I tried to stay with him. He was changing clothes, trying to change his identities."
Danley told authorities he was at Pridgen Store on Highway 52, which is when Samson Police caught up and the chase began.
The police followed him down to the intersection of AL-52 and AL-54, where they say he hit one vehicle.
An eye witness says he saw the driver of the vehicle cut across his yard, hit several trees, go up on two wheels, and then continue on to James Johnson Road before authorities could get to him.
According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, he hit several police vehicles before ramming into a Samson police car head on.
Three Samson police officers and the driver were taken to the hospital.
Danley said, "It's just an out of mind experience, just hoping he would get caught. There were several times he could've gotten away easily."
The State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and will hopefully have more information soon.
The officers were all released from the hospital, but the driver is still being treated.
