4 hospitalized after police chase ends in Geneva County with crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed police chase in Geneva County sends four people to the hospital Tuesday night.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the car leading the chase was stolen from Covington County Tuesday morning.
A man driving from Defuniak Springs called 9-1-1 after seeing the car being driven erratically and recognizing it from a Facebook post.
At around 6 p.m., officers with multiple law enforcement agencies met the car near Samson at the intersection of Alabama Highways 52 and 54. The pursuit came to an end about 3 miles away on James Johnson Road. The driver hit multiple law enforcement vehicles.
While trying to avoid officers, Helms said the suspect drove through a person’s yard hitting several trees and into a cornfield.
Helms said three Samson Police Officers were injured. At least one is seriously injured. The suspect was also injured. All four have been taken to a hospital.
The State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case.
