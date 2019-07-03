Hot and (at times) stormy Wednesday

There hasn't been enough rain to go around these last few days, but we could see a slight uptick in storm coverage as we head into our Wednesday afternoon.
Much of the first half of the day will feature partly cloudy skies, helping temperatures climb into the middle 90s. That will support heat index values in the 100-105 degree range. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will ignite in that heat. It's the same story in that not everyone will get a drink, but I think there will be more around today versus yesterday.
Scattered mainly afternoon and early evening storms repeat again tomorrow for Independence Day. Most, but not all of this activity will diminish in time for fireworks displays. Only isolated action is expected to be left, but we’ll have to keep an eye on radar just in case.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.