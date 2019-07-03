2 Jim Beam bourbon warehouses catch on fire

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames inside two bourbon warehouses.
The barrel warehouses caught on fire at the Jim Beam aging facility, located on McCracken Pike near the Franklin County line, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler.
Chandler told WAVE 3 News affiliate WKYT the fire started in one warehouse and moved to a second warehouse.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.