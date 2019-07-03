Man killed in crash on Selma Highway early Wednesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after his truck left the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck a tree, according the Montgomery Police Department.
According to MPD, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Police and medics responded to the area of Selma Highway between Lamar Road and Gateway Drive where they found the victim’s 2004 Dodge Ram truck.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A name has not been released, according to MPD, because his identification is pending forensic confirmation.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
