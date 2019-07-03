1 of 3 men injured in Montgomery shooting charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged an 18-year-old after he and two other men were injured in a shooting.
Brandon Franklin is charged with assault first degree and assault second degree.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the shooting happened on Monday around 2:27 a.m. in the 2700 block of Sussex Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot; one with life threatening injuries and another in serious condition.
An arrest affidavit shows one victim was shot three times in the torso causing lung damage. The other victim was shot once in the abdomen.
A third person, later identified as Franklin, was located in the 4300 block of Rainbow Drive. Williams says Franklin was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound he received during the offense.
After he was released from the hospital Tuesday, Franklin was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
