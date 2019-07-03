Montgomery celebrates the fourth Wednesday at Blount Cultural Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery celebrates Independence Day Wednesday at Blount Cultural Park. Gates Open at 6 p.m. Fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m.
The party kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music, food and beverage vendors, kids activities, and of course the largest fireworks display in Montgomery. The event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic.
The City will run shuttles from Aldersgate Methodist Church and Vaughn Meadows Church, along with St James and Catholic schools parking lots.
Blount Cultural Park is the home of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.