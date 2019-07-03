MPS moving forward with central office building consolidation plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward with reducing the number of central office facilities. This move is another additional cost savings measure being taken by the school system as part of the reduction in force plan.
Currently there are nine central office buildings. MPS confirms work is being done to close five of those buildings and relocate the staff to the old BTW location:
- Fair West (Principal Leads)
- 3108 Fairwest Place Bellinger Hill (Special Education)
- 1153 South Lawrence St. Professional Services Center (Professional Development/Virtual School/Education Technology)
- 515 South Union St. Fews (Student Support Services/Child Nutrition)
- 321 Early St. 307 South Decatur Street (Superintendent/Communication/Federal Programs/Curriculum/Finance/Human Resources/Board Meeting Space)
"What we are trying to do is reduce the number of buildings that we have where we house central office and to get more of them in one building,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS Superintendent. "At some point those building will be up for sale thereby contributing to our funding source.”
Those building will likely be offered for sale, but it will be up to the board to make a final decision on selling property based on the superintendent’s recommendation.
Operations/IT, warehouse/logistics, maintenance, and transportation/bus barn will remain its current locations. The Virtual School, which is part of the PSC central office building, may relocate to an existing school campus.
MPS is expecting the annual saving to be around $300,000 in utilities alone. More savings could come in the way of building maintenance and other items. Any sales of the buildings will also add to the bottom line.
"We understand consolidation is a necessity,” said Jeanne Charbonneau, president of F.A.M.E.
F.A.M.E., also known as The Friends of Arts Magnet Education Board, supports BTW, and Charbonneau says many stakeholders have been vocal about not finding out about the relocation until the public did.
"What we are asking for is the courtesy of being involved and informed,” said Charbonneau.
Charbonneau points out like others she was surprised the building was completely taken off the table when it comes to finding a future home for BTW High School, which is temporarily housed in an old elementary school.
"We didn’t expect to be consulted, it is not our property, but there was extensive debate and discussion about relocation options. At the top of the list was returning to our home here on Union Street,” said Charbonneau.
Charbonneau says just weeks ago volunteers helped remove some of its theater tech equipment from the old building, but because it cannot be used in the temporary location, supporters will have to pay for a storage facility.
MPS is expecting the move to this building to happen later this month. But the Decatur Street offices may remain in use a few weeks longer.
