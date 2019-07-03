New businesses in Eufaula hiring

Eufaula, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for work, Eufaula is hiring. According to the mayor, the city has either opened, expanded, or broken ground on a dozen new development projects within the last six months.
“A new Dairy Queen, Jack’s, Burger King, a new Domino’s, Taco Bell,” said Mayor Jack Tibbs. “Jim Whaley Tires is going to have a new tire service center.”
New or expanding business are bringing hundreds of new jobs - like the Chick-fil-a that’s expected to employ 80 new people when it opens in October. Tyson Food plant recently expanded and plans to increase staff from 1,200 to 1,700.
With so many job opportunities available, the city is working to streamline how to learn about job opportunities.
You can sign up for the city’s newsletter specifically for job openings in the area here.
The mayor says the city is seeing the biggest economic development boom in commercial business - like your favorite fast food restaurants. Mayor Tibbs says although they’re looking to bring other industries, the fast food restaurants help the city compete against Dothan as a strong pit-stop for travelers headed to the beach.
“We’re the halfway point between Atlanta and the beach,” said Mayor Tibbs. “Having a variety of businesses is definitely going to get people to stop when they come through our town.”
Some of the newer development projects are expected to be completed in the fall.
To continue the economic momentum, the city recently hired a new Economic Development Director who will work to continue to bring more projects.
"Haven’t felt like we were very aggressive in the past, so having an economic developer out front, " said Mayor Tibbs, “looking for these prospects and being aggressive not waiting for something to come knock on our door.”
Philip Clayton is expected to start in August. Clayton is a Retired Colonel 20th Special Forces Alabama Army National Guard, Bronze Star recipient, Defense Meritorious Service Medal recipient, US Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame Inductee 2016. In addition, Mr. Clayton was a part of four combat operations deployments.
The Eufaula Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community meet and greet with Clayton, Friday, Aug. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the chamber.
