Photo released of suspect wanted in Montgomery shoot-out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in reference to an April shootout in Montgomery that’s turned into an attempted murder case.
Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released photos of the unidentified man on Wednesday.
The shooting happened at Highland Village Apartments on Day Street Road back on April 27. One suspect, Kennedy Wilson, 20, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree assault.
Court documents say Kennedy fired a rifle at a block party and tried to flee the scene when police approached. His bail was initially set at $30,000, but the state argued to raise that amount due to the “callous disregard for life.” It was raised to $120,000.
Multiple videos of the shoot-out spread on social media. In the videos, people are screaming and running as dozens of shots are fired.
On one video, you can see a police officer on foot attempting to run down a van that was trying to speed away. Bystanders were scrambling to take cover as others were rendering aid to one person who was shot.
