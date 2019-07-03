Prattville city council approves Old Farm Lane rezoning

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council approved a controversial measure Tuesday night to rezone a piece of property, allowing construction on a new apartment complex.
Residents who live near the property on Old Farm Lane, near Lowe’s, have been following the proposal for weeks. Many of them spoke out against the plan at the council meeting. The property will now be re-zoned from general business to multi-family. Developers plan to build more than 200 market-rate apartments on the site.
"The vote itself was not difficult. If you look at the facts of what this opportunity was, it brought to the city of Prattville," said Albert Striplin, Prattville City Council President.
"There's a lot of vacancies in apartments, and so I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to invest in what's currently here, and there's a lot of opportunity for people to rent who are in apartments currently," said state house Rep. Will Dismukes, R-District 88.
Some council members said there was a misunderstanding that the apartments would be subsidized housing, but that is not the case.
