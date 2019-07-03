$10,000 reward offered in Montgomery gun store burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local law enforcement are investigating the theft of several firearms from a Montgomery gun store.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, the burglary happened Monday at Walter Craig’s, which is located on the Northern Boulevard.
About 13 firearms are believed to have been stolen. ATF and the Industry Operations Investigators are in the process of trying to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.
Authorities have released surveillance video of the suspects inside the store and are asking for help from the public to identify them.
ATF and the Explosives National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions of those involved.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers 334-215-STOP. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
