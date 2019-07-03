Second arrest in Gibbs Circle homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a June 20 Montgomery homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Don Ausborn, 17, is accused of killing Hershel Simmons, 26, around 10 p.m. that Thursday evening in the 1800 block of Gibbs Circle.
His arrest follows that of the victim’s cousin, Denzel Simmons, 24, by agents of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on June 21.
First responders found were called to Gibbs Circle on reports of a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. The victim’s body was found nearby.
An investigation indicates the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two cousins, Hershel and Denzel Simmons.
Subsequent investigation determined there was a second shooter, identified as Ausborn, though no other details have been released as part of the ongoing investigation.
Both Ausborn and Simmons are now being held on $150,000 bonds at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
