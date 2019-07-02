Second person arrested in homicide at Galleria parking deck

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police have arrested a second man in a homicide at the parking deck in the Galleria.
Dannarious De Shon Washington, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Zachariah Taylor Music. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the 5th level of the North Parking Deck at the Galleria on a shooting June 26.
Music was found sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Michael Jabari Akamune Saturday afternoon. Washington turned himself in to Hoover Police Monday.
Lieutenant Keith Czeskleba said this may have been a robbery with drugs involved.
Washington is currently in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later today.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Sergeant Matt Savage at 205-739-6780. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-777
