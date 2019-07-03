Suspects detained after home burglary in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several suspects were detained after a home burglary Tuesday night.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the burglary in progress in the 1100 block of Gatsby Lane. The victim reported she was home when the suspects came in and took property.
Williams said multiple units were involved in the search for the suspects, including K-9 officers. Cpl. Jess Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed ALEA’s helicopter was used to assist in the search.
Several suspects were detained near the scene, but Williams said the investigation is continuing. No formal charges have been filed.
