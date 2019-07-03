Trenholm State Community College president announces retirement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 40-year career at Trenholm State Community College, president Sam Munnerlyn announced he will retire on Jan. 1, 2020.
Munnerlyn said this was a bittersweet decision, but he is confident that Trenholm’s best days are ahead.
“I am convinced that it is the perfect time to pass the torch on to new leadership who will lead the college into a bold new future in community college education,” Munnerlyn said. “There are indeed many challenges that lie ahead, but the college is positioned to be a leader in adult education, academic transfer and workforce development."
He first started working at Trenholm in 1979 as the Educational Talent Search Program Coordinator. Munnerlyn also served as the Coordinator of Evening Programs, Veterans Affairs Director/Assistant Financial Aid Director, Coordinator of Student Services, Dean of Students and lastly president for the past 12 years.
Trenholm State has seen their retention rate and enrollment increase under Munnerlyn’s leadership. The college has also introduced new programs and received accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 2014.
Munnerlyn has been active in the Montgomery community by serving on several boards of directors including the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery Metro YMCA board and United Way board.
According to Munnerlyn, he will most miss equipping students with the academic, professional and social tools to compete in the world.
“It has been an honor to serve the Montgomery and surrounding communities,” Munnerlyn said.
