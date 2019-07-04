Community steps up to help MACOA repair freezer, frozen meals for seniors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community stepped up in a big way to help the Montgomery Area Council on Aging this week. This comes after the non-profit posted on social media about a major set back that forced them to throw out hundreds of frozen meals set to feed homebound seniors in the area.
Each and every weekday MACOA volunteers deliver more than 400 hot meals as part of the meals on wheels program, but the demand across the community surpasses that.
“We have a waiting list today of about 371 homebound seniors who need and want meals on wheels,” said MACOA Director of Donor Relations Dawn Marie Williams.
To make sure no one goes hungry MACOA also has a frozen meals program to supplement the need.
“We don’t deliver those meals, we ask a family member or church member or neighbor to pick-up. We provide five frozen meals per week to those homebound seniors that are on the waiting list," said Williams.
Williams says last week they suffered a big hit when one of the freezers broke down forcing them to throw away 350 frozen meals.
“That is over a week’s works of meals. It was heartbreaking to have that sort of loss,” said Williams.
Williams took to Facebook about the situation, asking for help to replenish the meals and the response was overwhelming.
“The outpouring of support was tremendous,” said Williams.
Residents, community groups, and businesses wasted no time stepping up, replacing two-times as many meals that were lost. Guardian Credit Union agreed to pay the more than $1,000 repair cost for the freezer.
“Our purpose is to serve our community and this was just an awesome opportunity to do that,” said Guardian Credit Union Training and Development Manager Whitney Morgan.
Morgan says part of the new employee orientation always includes taking part in MACOA’s Meal Makers program. She points out this helps instill in employees one of the credit union’s shared values, “taking care of people.”
“It is defiantly a top priority and something we focus on every day,” said Morgan.
Many believe the quick action of the community shows something special.
“People in Montgomery care about seniors," said Williams.
MACOA relies heavily on volunteers to meet its mission. On Aug. 6, MACOA will be expand its frozen meals program to Pike Road. In order to meet the demand of more clients, waiting to be added to the meals and wheels program, they are asking anyone who wants to donate frozen meals to contact them by phone at 334-263-0532 or online.
