Domestic incident leads to drug charges for suspect

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on drug charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic incident in Coffee County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were advised the suspect, accused of pointing a pistol at a victim, was driving down Highway 87. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and, after searching the vehicle, placed 31-year-old Kendrick Lamar Shepherd under arrest.
Shepherd was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and drug trafficking. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail.
The sheriff’s office advised Shepherd also has holds for him with Dale County and Crenshaw County.
