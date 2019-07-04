Forecast for the 4th

A good amount of the area saw rain yesterday, mainly into the afternoon with much of the activity tapering off in time for evening fireworks displays. A similar forecast awaits us today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will favor the afternoon, some of which producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. These storms will rain themselves out into the evening with only a few leftovers for fireworks. A good rule of thumb, seeing a storm in the afternoon actually sets you up for higher odds of staying dry after dark. This time of year, the atmosphere often only has enough juice to support one storm. Once it happens, you're done.