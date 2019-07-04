Forecast for the 4th

Happy Independence Day!
A good amount of the area saw rain yesterday, mainly into the afternoon with much of the activity tapering off in time for evening fireworks displays. A similar forecast awaits us today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will favor the afternoon, some of which producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. These storms will rain themselves out into the evening with only a few leftovers for fireworks. A good rule of thumb, seeing a storm in the afternoon actually sets you up for higher odds of staying dry after dark. This time of year, the atmosphere often only has enough juice to support one storm. Once it happens, you're done.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s. Heat index values will surge to 100-105 degrees, so take it easy if spending time outdoors. Lightning will likely be the biggest issue we'll need to pay attention to today, particularly if you're on or in the water.
Our forecast remains about the same Friday and into the weekend with mid 90s highs and scattered storms continuing.
